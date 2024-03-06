Husband Keeps Farting Around His Wife, So She Makes Sure She Returns The Favor With The Stinkiest Revenge Possible
by Chris Allen
I mean it is.
From a distance.
Or when you’re not the one being subjected to its all-consuming hell portal parked directly in your ‘strills.
This hilarious quick story of how a woman got revenge on her t0-be husband is sure to make you laugh.
Farting isn’t funny
It’s a story I share it several times verbally, but not sure if I have on this forum as it will identify me.
I (F50+) and my husband (M50+) were engaged and mostly living together in the late 90s. When my husband drank crappy beer his farts were HORRIBLE smelling.
I mean…we all think our partner’s gaseous exertions are a thing of horror.
He would laugh and move on with idle threats of doing a Dutch oven (which he never did because shit would go down and I’d win).
But he kept farting around me with really bad, not normal farts.
I’d ask him to seriously think about how bad he smelled and try to move away.
My warnings or asks didn’t sink in.
Yeah you can just feel the revenge taking shape in her head.
Sooooo I know that drinking a certain packaged soup makes me gassy and have horrible farts.
My husband (fiancé at the time) went out of town for a business trip and asked I pick him up from the airport on his return.
Before picking him up I drank a ridiculous amount of this soup.
As I drove to the airport a fart happened in my tiny car and it was perfect.
That car should have been declared a nuclear blast no-go zone.
I showed up and he got in the car.
I locked the windows and started driving while letting my farts rip. He smelled my first fart and was worried.
We kept driving and he was clawing at the windows to let him out or the air in.
Can’t you just picture it?
I shared with him that my farts were similar to what I told him his were.
I didn’t have to spell it out.
He begged if I opened the windows he’d never fart around me when he could control it.
And here we are 25+ years married without smelly farts.
And a happy ending to boot? Can’t ask for anything better there, folks.
Fart box me once, shame on…y-….me?
