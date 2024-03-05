Instacart Driver Said A Customer Wanted Her To Drive 20 Miles For A Measly $4. – ‘I can’t charter a jet.’
by Matthew Gilligan
People sure can be pushy, huh?
You can say that again!
And an Instacart driver named Jess took to TikTok to talk about an unusual experience she had on a delivery.
Jess’s text overlay reads, “PSA ur instacart shopper is not your servant nor is it their responsibility to fix ur mistakes.”
She said that she drove a birthday cake 20 miles to a woman’s house and that the tip amount was $4.
She was driving to the woman’s house when she received a message from her saying that she needed to get the cake to the house sooner.
Jess said, “I can’t charter a jet. I’m not Kylie Jenner.”
All she could do was tell the woman that she was on her way with her cake.
Jess received another message from the woman, this time asking her to drive to a different location.
Jess said, “Who … do you think you’re talking to? Your … husband? … Not me. Not me! That ****** me off. I wanted to go off on her so bad, dude.”
She then added, “You’re gonna make all your issues, all your bad planning my problem?”
Check out the video.
@calijessxo
I hate this gig sm…it used to be great but now every time i shop a batch i just feel abused for my time and my vehicle. #gigwork
Jess posted a follow-up video and said that she went to the woman’s house and delivered the cake…but the woman reduced her $4 tip to $2.15.
Ouch…
@calijessxo
Part 2 about the instacart cake 🎂 #instacartshopper
But wait, there’s more!
Check out what else she had to say about this delivery.
@calijessxo
@Jess🌈🌈 Part 3 bc i keep forgetting important details #storytime #instacartshopper #instacartcakestory
Yeah… this was completely unreasonable.
I’m glad she stood up for herself.
