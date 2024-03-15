Job Seeker Says He’s Applied To 1,400 Jobs And Still Hasn’t Landed One. – ‘Eight months of job searching. It’s insane.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Let that number sink in…
1,400…
That’s a lot of time and energy spent on applying to jobs!
So you gotta feel kind of bad for this fella…
His name is Ohm and he posted a vide on TikTok and told viewers that, yes, he has applied for 1,400 jobs in the last eight months and hasn’t landed a gig yet.
Ohm asked, “Why are all of these places hiring but like won’t ******* hire someone?”
Ohm said he’s applied to 1,400 jobs and added, “When I tell people this number, they genuinely cannot believe it, and then they do some stupid **** like recommend a book or like a seminar to watch about job applying. You think I haven’t tried every tactic in the book?”
Ohm then talked about the methods he’s used to look for jobs and said, “Cold emails, cold calls, hot emails, mildly warm slightly-cold-in-the-center-type emails. It took me six months to get my last job and that was over 700 applications, and I got lucky with that one because I went to the same school as the person who hired me.”
He added, “Coming up now on six months unemployed and eight months of job searching. It’s insane.”
That really sucks…
Here’s what he had to say.
Ohm posted a follow-up video and answered an important question from a viewer…
Let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
This viewer shared their thoughts.
Another person got stiffed by Mickey D’s.
And this person sounds like they’re doing just fine.
Keep trying, buddy!
We’re rooting for you!
