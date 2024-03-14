Little Girl Hilariously Tells Her Mom Off For Picking Her Up From School Late. – ‘Do you not know what early means?’
by Ryan McCarthy
Sometimes seeing kids act like straight-up adults is the chicken soup are soul needs.
A third grader coming home and complaining about his day like he just clocked out of a 9-5? Priceless!
Or even better, witnessing kids lecturing their parents like they’re the ones paying the bills. “We’ve talked about this…”
But TikTok user @kyiasimone took the cake when she posted a video of her daughter in absolute disbelief that she was being picked up late from school!
Check it out!
Kyia’s video starts with her picking up her daughter up after the school day, but considering she got there late, her daughter had more than a little attitude for her.
“I know you not picking me up from school no more!” she huffs, as she throws her backpack down and climbs into the car!
Apparently this isn’t the first time Mom had been late, as Kyia’s caption read “She hatesssss getting picked up late!”
But Kyia’s daughter was only just getting started! “Do you not know what early means? I said early. Not late!”
Kyia tried to explain her tardiness, “Listen, I was stuck on the-”
But before Mom could even finish her sentence, she hit her with the classic “I don’t care.”
When Mom tried to start again, she cut her off with just a sound. She had the exasperated “over it” hand motions and all, showing Mom that she wasn’t joking around this time!
She pointedly moves Mom’s bag and hilariously hits her own Mom with another timeless parent’s line:
“Toots really?” No, no, no, I don’t want to hear it!”
What’s funny is she sounds exactly like when you make your Mom wait longer than expected to pick you up from somewhere!
“Oh, okay. Yeah, yeah. You were stuck on a call? Yeah, yeah….”
She was completely OVER IT! I wonder if she sent Mom to her room when they got back home.
Check out her video for yourself!
@kyiasamone
She hatesssss gettifn picked up late😂😂😂😂
TikTok was absolutely obsessed with her giving her own Mom the annoyed parent treatment, with this user saying she had CEO in her future!
Many said her future family better take care to never make this girl wait!
This commenter thought she was a prime example of standing on business!
And it was the hand motions that really got this user together.
And finally, this user said Kyia should have just given her the keys and let her drive herself home!
I mean, you gotta feel for her though. No one wanted to be the kid waiting in the principal’s office for their parents to pick them up!
