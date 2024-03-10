Man Wants Guests To Change Clothes When They Come To His House Because Of Germs, But One Friend Pushes Back And Refuses
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard of folks asking guests to take off their shoes when they enter a house, but this is a new one!
And, all kidding aside, it sounds like the guy who wrote this story on Reddit might need some professional help…
But is he acting like an *******?
Check out what he had to say…
AITA for requiring that guests change clothes before they sit on my furniture?
“I’m 20m and I live alone. I’m a very neat person. My mother kept our house pristine growing up and I helped her for as long as I can remember.
They have a phobia…
I recently moved out into my own place and something that I started thinking about was how many germs from outside we track into our houses.
I always change out of my clothes as soon as I get home but whenever I have guests they don’t.
And I have no idea where they’ve been or what their clothes have been exposed to.
About a month ago, I bought a bunch those clear disposable rain coats and I started telling people who I invited over that they could bring a change of fresh clothes to change into or wear one of the coats before they sit on my furniture.
I also offer to wash the clothes that they change out of, if they want to.
My girlfriend doesn’t have a problem with this and started just leaving clothes at my place.
My mom and my little sister have also been okay with this new rule.
This person wasn’t having it…
But I invited a friend over yesterday (I told them about the clothes thing before they came) and when they got here they were surprised that I actually enforced it and said “You’ve got to be ******* with me”.
I told them no, I’m serious and then they left. They haven’t been answering my messages either.
I was talking to my mom about it today and she said it was pretty excessive and unreasonable to expect everybody to do.
I disagree but I’m kind of double guessing myself.
Am I in the wrong here?”
Here’s what people had to say about this.
One person said he needs therapy.
Another reader agreed and said this is extreme behavior.
One person said he’s an ******* and he needs help.
This person had a lot to say about what’s going on here.
I agree that this guy needs to get some help.
