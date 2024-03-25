Management Enforces A Rule That Forces Employees To Work In Person Three Days A Week. They Protest By Showing Up For 15 Minutes And Leaving
by Ryan McCarthy
Working from home has spoiled us. Is there anything better than rolling out of bed at 8:55am and logging onto your computer Pop-Tart in hand and still half asleep?
But all good things must come to an end, and many companies have realized that to make having a physical office worth it, you actually need employees in your physical office!
But when coming in person is only to keep up appearance, and has no practical purpose, employees are bound to be a little upset they can’t work right from their couch!
Well that’s exactly what happened at this user’s office, where his team fought the mandatory in-person days by only coming in to the office for 15 minutes, and then going straight home!
Check it out!
Asinine Office Return policies
There are a number of companies and agencies in the US who are implementing stricter office policies.
Most of these policies require three days to be spent in person at an office location.
There are actually a lot of good reasons for this: Stimulating the local economy, engaging with team mates, and improving corporate culture.
But the actual mechanisms for measuring this are, well, poorly implemented.
OP said one of those poorly implemented mechanisms can be found at his place of work!
My corporate overlords have instigated such a policy. Needless to say, “be in the office three days a week” has been met with the obvious MC.
My team have taken it to heart.
So three times a week, to a person, they trek to the office on public transit, swipe their badges, say high and have a brief meeting, then all trek home.
But OP said while corporate is obliviously happy, he’s the one suffering!
Corporate bean counters see office policy met, but I see 20% lost productivity from the team on those three days.
Sigh.
But hey, at least his team is “in office” half the week, right?
Reddit felt this manager’s pain, especially when he explained his team has no problem showing up in person when they actually need to.
This user was reminded of “minimum service runs” in the UK rail system.
And this user explained we have property leases to thank for the 3-day-minimum.
This commenter was reminded of his last job, where management couldn’t decide if they wanted people out of the office or in it.
And finally, this user said what we were all thinking: It’s a lot more comfy to work from home!
It’s not like you can work in your boxers while eating a bowl of cereal at your regular office, right?
