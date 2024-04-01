Management Tried To Get Union Employees To Work Overtime, But They Knew Their Rights, Walked Off The Job And Got Management Fired
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you want some free advice that you can carry with you for the rest of your days?
Don’t, and I mean DO NOT, ever mess with a union or its members.
You’ll pay dearly, my friend!
Just like this company did…
Take a look…
Having a coup at work.
“About 10 or so years ago my father helped me get hired at the manufacturing company he worked at.
They knew their way around.
I worked hard and instantly joined the union they had. After working there a few years I was working as an operator and I knew all the machines we had and was learning how to repair/maintain them all as well.
The company loved to make the operators work a lot of hours, 60+ hour weeks but we managed and the union got us double time after 60 and anytime on a Sunday.
The only caveat was we were allowed on weekend a month that we did not need to work and we all usually agreed on the weekend or drew lots.
One month we were crazy busy, every machine operator was working 7 days a week at least 12 hours a day, and we felt it. We came to the last weekend and assumed that meant no work and a much needed break.
They were in for a surprise…
Until the plant manager posted that we all had mandatory OT again. We demanded our rep sort it and ended up having an all hands on deck meeting.
The plant manager screamed and told us we were all lazy and with what we make we should be begging to work more, and our union rep slapped down the contract with that part highlighted.
The plant manager said, “let me make it easy for you louses. Any machine operator that is not here this weekend better find a new job!” We all looked at each other and nodded, confirmed the rep heard that and went back to our machines.
Are you sure about that?
That following Monday, we agreed to turn them off or ignore all their calls for the weekend, our phones exploded. Apparently the union already started on them for wrongful termination and violation of the contract. Then we all said, “per our meeting you fired me so no I am not coming in.”
Bam!
Funny enough we were “rehired” with a higher pay and the union demanded an amendment to the contract that limited work weeks to 6 days up to 70 hours a week.
Topping off all of it, we came back that Thursday to a party announcing our new plant managers, because they fired all of upper management and brought in a whole new team.”
Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
This person was impressed.
Another individual lives in a country with good labor laws.
This Reddit user is a big fan of unions.
One reader shared their own story.
And this person asked a good question…
Nice work!
Unions are good!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · black text, employment, jobs, malicious compliance, reddit, top, work, working