Manager Asked A Contractor To Make An Unnecessary Change, And His Mistake Caused Utter Chaos In The Workplace
by Chris Allen
Big heads somehow never have any room inside them for rational, critical thinking.
But they’re really great at focusing on how to improve their own station in life!
That kind of selfishness is as common a disease as the cold.
And wouldn’t you love to just see that kind of boss trip all over themselves, while you think:
“Yay! You played yourself!”
That’s the tenor of this awesome story about a manager who thinks he’s hit the big time.
Only to realize that his one-way thinking would come back to bite him.
Manager learns to listen
It’s been a few years so the details may be off, but this is a story I heard from the best boss I ever had.
I worked for a guy (Frank) who built and adjusted cubicles, among other things, for a manufacturing company. He was a contractor, but he’d worked with them for about 40 years so he knew the company better than many of the employees.
Enter Captain power trip manager.
I bet this guy was a delight…
He told me a story of a big headed manager who got put in charge of sales. This guy decided he wanted to be able to step out of his office and see all his people working.
Whether it was a power trip, or he honestly thought it would help, I don’t know.
Frank told him it wasn’t a good idea, but he insisted.
So Frank goes through the entire floor and shortens all the cubicles to waist height. He actually had to cut the frames down since they didn’t have enough of the right size.
And immediately, the power tripper’s eyes widen in disbelief.
This only lasted a week or two before the manager realized his mistake.
Something about removing the sound barriers between people who spent a good portion of their day on the phone had a negative effect on productivity and morale.
Crazy right.
So Captain power trip comes crawling back, begging for it to just be the way that it was.
The manager comes back to Frank and asks him to put everything back the way it was.
However, like I said, Frank had to cut the frames the first time and you can’t just weld them back together.
Frank told me this story as we were adjusting someone’s desk on that floor.
I still don’t know how exactly he got them all together, but that manager learned his lesson and actually listened to his people after that.
All’s well that ends well, I suppose!
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person wished that power tripper could work with his coworker.
While another person was thinking the exact same thing as me.
The utter chaos…
One Redditor likened this story to a haircut.
Haha yep – this person nailed it.
Grown adult cry baby.
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad manager, cubicle, malicious compliance, picture, power trip, reddit, top