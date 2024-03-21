McDonald’s Says They’ve Run Out Of Apple Pies, So Woman Proves They’re Lying By Making A Hilariously Awful Joke
by Ryan McCarthy
It’s not a real McDonalds run if they aren’t out of something, or if a machine isn’t broken. Or if you go really late at night, they might just flat out not feel like making something.
I know I’ve never had my heart broken like when I was craving a shamrock shake, only to learn their ice cream machine was not functional.
In fact, I think that could be one of McDonald’s brand new slogans! Just after I’m lovin it, they throw in a “Sorry but the ice cream machine is broken right now.”
Considering this TikTok user @jastherockstar had to resort to drastic measures to get her apple pie, even threatening to end it all before the worker finally told her they could just make her some!
Check it out!
Jas starts her video in a place I think we’ve all been, the McDonald’s drive through late at night, and she’s craving some apple pie. But in classic McDonald’s fashion, they don’t seem to be in stock.
“I apologize for the inconvenience. But we do have three of our new strawberry cream pies.”
But Jas isn’t taking no for an answer, and says something that truly gags the poor McDonald’s worker!
“All right that is the last straw. I’m ******* it all tonight.”
Taken completely by surprise, the worker quickly changes her tune.
“If you wanted to wait, we can have some.”
Jas asks if they would really make some for her.
“Absolutely. It’ll be out in about nine minutes.”
Pretty extreme way to get your apple pie!
But it does show us that its not that McDonalds can’t make certain items, just that they won’t!
And Jas was obviously relieved. “Oh my god that is amazing, I live to see another day. Two. You can make me two, please.”
And everyone you can’t have apple pie without a little ice cream.
“Do y’all have ice cream too? I know I’m pushing it now. Whenever the pies are ready, just get me like a small vanilla ice cream.”
But as ridiculous as the interaction was, Jas said there was a very real lesson to be learned from her late night order.
“Things we learned tonight: Nine times out of ten, if they say they don’t have something, they just ain’t got it ready.”
Check out her video for yourself!
@jastherockstar
😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂i live for ordering at mcdonalds idk why #comedy #fyp #viral
TikTok was living for Jas, saying that the poor McDonald’s worker did not wanna be the reason she went!
Others asked why Jas would stress the girl out like that.
Others were crying at her saying “I know I’m pushin it.”
Finally, this user thought the customer service was surprisingly good for a McDonalds.
Glad she got her apple pie, but there has just got to be a better way!
