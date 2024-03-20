Mom Doesn’t Want Daughter To Go On A Class Trip Because Of Co-Ed Sleeping Arrangements, But Dad Is Reconsidering Because Of The Tough Year She’s Had
I remember when I was a senior in high school and A TON of kids in my class were going to Cancun for Spring Break, I asked my parents if I could go…
Their answer? Hell no!
I was pretty bummed about it at the time, but looking back on it, I can see where they were coming from. A bunch of crazy 18-year-olds in Mexico doesn’t sound like the greatest idea.
Now, on to today’s story!
Is this mom a jerk for how she’s handling this class trip situation with her daughter?
Check out what she had to say…
AITA for not letting my daughter go on a class trip?
“My daughter transferred to a new school this year.
It’s a private school, and part of their traditions is a beginning of the year overnight class trip every August.
She was too late for this year, but next year is a 2 night trip to Philadelphia.
They got the details…
One problem: no more than 6 people can share a hotel room, and there are now 37 girls that would need one.
We found out that there’s a group of 4 ‘day-only’ kids (3 girls, 1 boy) that actually do stay overnight, at the same hotel even, they just don’t do it through the school.
The four aren’t super well liked and there have been bullying issues, especially against the boy, but they’re friends with each other, so the parents banded together and decided to just fund and chaperone them themselves to avoid any issues.
They do two rooms: one for the kids, and one for whichever parent goes.
They’re not into this idea.
They’ve reached out and offered to let my daughter share with them.
She wants to do it. I’m not comfortable. Co-ed sleepovers are not acceptable. It’s completely inappropriate. We’ve been back and forth with this for weeks.
The verdict is clear. There’s no open room she can get into through the school, they’re not getting her a single room, we can’t afford to do anything similar to the other independent group, and we just can’t accept a coed sleepover. Going is not an option.
This doesn’t look good…
She’s devastated and begging me to reconsider.
She says it’s my fault that she even had to transfer schools sophomore year and that we’ve had to move so much that this is the first time we’re going to be somewhere for multiple years.
I think we need to pass, but now my husband is starting to waffle and say that maybe we should consider making an exception because everything has been hard on her and this is a major school tradition (and opportunity for her to make friends).”
