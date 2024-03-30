Mom Gives Her Child Specific Instructions To Not Unlock The Door For Anybody, So That’s Exactly What They Did
by Chris Allen
Punctuation is fun, kids. But so is your cat, Snuggles McCuddles FluffyPants.
And it’s always good to obey your parents! They really appreciate that, and sometimes reward you for it.
Well, most of the time.
Here’s a fun little story from a person who has never met a comma or period they like; about learning to do exactly what you’re told when you’re very young.
I did as they asked so what’s the issue?
I was 5 years old when my mom went to the store in which before she left told me “Not to unlock the door nor open it for anyone” and I waited for her to get back by playing with my cat named Snuggles McCuddles FluffyPants for I forget how long.
Challenge: accepted.
So OP complied! Though admittedly, not very maliciously.
When mom returned from the store I continued playing with my cat completely ignoring my mom each time she asked me “Can you please unlock and open the door because she left the key to our house in the kitchen?” which she was getting extremely extremely mad while shouting at me “JUsT unlock and open the door already or else I’ll f*****G ground you!”
Until my sister (12yrs) at the time had unlocked the door for mom then a few minutes after my mom calmed down she asked me “Why didn’t you unlock and open the door for me when I asked you to?”
And then he delivers the line they’ll always remember in that family.
In which that’s when I simply stated with a sweet little smile on my child face “Well you said to not unlock the door nor open it for anyone and that’s what I did mom😇” resulting in my step dad snickering at this all the while my mom just stood there speechless as if trying to process what I’d said.
Gotta love how the step dad was probably just sitting back watching the whole thing happen.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
This. This person was just as annoyed as I.
That cat’s name, absolutely legendary.
One person was also wondering what that step dad was doing the whole time.
Ok, I’m trying this out right now.
Do not let a single comma in, under any circumstances.
