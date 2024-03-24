Mom Shares The Moment She Realized That Motherhood Has Completely Changed How She Lives Her Life
A mom named Sabrina took to TikTok to shed some light on how motherhood changed her life and when she was hit with an unexpected realization while taking care of her child.
She started her video by stitching to a video from another woman who talked about having children.
After the first woman’s thoughts, Sabrina said, “I remember I had to go to the gas station for something. Something small and minor.”
She continued, “I realized that I could no longer just pack up my **** and go. Like, I realized I can’t just pick her up and go.”
Sabrina said she realized she needed to get all kinds of things together to get her child out the door and she added, “And that’s when I realized I’m responsible for somebody else, and I’m a mother.”
