New Lawsuit Against Match Group Accuses Dating Apps Of Addicting Subscribers And Ruining Relationships
by Trisha Leigh
We all know that social media is addicting because it’s designed to be, right? And the more we can make it work for us instead of the other way around, the better off we’ll be.
This recent lawsuit alleges that you’re not even safe from addiction on dating apps – where you would think the goal would eventually be to get off of them.
The class-action lawsuit was filed against Match Group, who owns Tinder, Hinge, and The League, and accuses them of purposefully getting users hooked.
It further argues that Match “gamifies” its apps, which disincentivizes users from leaving when they find something good in real life.
Like the rest of the internet, it becomes one long infinite loop of doom.
“Match intentionally designs the Platforms with addictive, game-like design features, which lock users into a perpetual pay-to-play loop that prioritizes corporate profits over its marketing promises and customers’ relationship goals.”
It was filed by tech giant attorney Ryan Clarkson, who also has class-action lawsuits against OpenAi and Google.
Match has responded, calling the suit “ridiculous” and with “zero merit.”
“Our business model is not based on advertising or engagement metrics. We actively strive to get people on dates every day and off our apps.”
Some legal experts and relationship experts like Jo Hemmings agree that the suit seems to be on thin legal footing.
“The lawsuit is a bit absurd, if I’m honest. Responsibility for compulsory app use lies in the hands of the user.”
Others, like author Mia Levitin, aren’t quite so quick to dismiss the allegations, though.
“By hijacking the brain’s reward system, which privileges the short-term hit of dopamine over more long-term rewards, the design of dating apps encourages us to keep playing. It’s like the quick fix of junk food rather than enjoying a real meal.”
It could come down to being able to prove that companies are making their apps more addictive on purpose, or by design, instead of it just being a by-product of our new and not-so-improved era.
However the lawsuit turns out, it seems pretty clear that fewer people than ever are actually finding healthy, longterm relationships.
But what do I know.
