PayPal Customer Said That $500 Mysteriously Vanished from Her Account And The Company Isn’t Helping At All
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman named Katie posted a video on TikTok and said that, for some unknown reason, $500 was mysteriously taken out of her PayPal account.
Katie told viewers, “Someone added their phone number. Somehow, someone successfully hacked me, added their phone number, and sent themselves $500.”
To add insult to injury, she was charged $14.89 for a transaction fee.
Katie said she’s tried to plead her case to PayPal but isn’t getting any help from the company.
She told viewers, “I got an email saying ‘no fraud detected.”
She added, “It absolutely did not line up with my account history. I get like $14 from TikTok sometimes. I have never made a purchase or sent money to an individual, let alone a $500 amount.”
Katie said she called PayPal and, while she initially got a representative who said they could help her, she was eventually told that the company couldn’t do anything to help her out.
Then she was sent back and forth between PayPal and her bank.
Katie added, “What is going on? I’m going to lose my mind.”
Check out the video:
@katiedotcom
if there was ever a time for my a video of mine to blow up i am PRAYING it is this one 😭 if anyone knows anything i can do please pet me know i am so desperate at this point i never imagined they wouldnt immediately see it’s fraud. i have never been so disgusted with a company and i will be closing my account as soon as the money is refunded. it isn’t even worth the tiny bit of money i get from tiktok if i cant be sure paypal will protect my money this is so beyond scary. #paypal #paypalmoney #paypaldispute #theft #paypalhelp #fyp #foryou
That’s scary…
Keep an eye on your accounts…just in case…
