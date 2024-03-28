Pregnant Wife Wants To Get Rid Of Their Son’s Dog Because She’s Afraid Of Them, And She Told Her Husband’s Parents To Force His Hand
I understand that some people are scared of dogs, but come on!
You’d think that if you’d been around one for a while, you’d realize that they’re loveable and they’d do anything to protect you.
But this woman isn’t having it!
And she put her foot down about her son’s dog.
Is she a jerk?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for telling my husband to get rid of our son’s dog?
“I’ve been terrified of dogs since I was young.
There was a major change.
My husband knew but I don’t think he realised how bad it was until recently.
He got our son a dog and at first, I was angry but he promised it wouldn’t come near me and our son was really happy so I agreed they could keep it as long as it was kept away from me.
She put her foot down.
For 2 months it was fine and I barely thought about the dog being so close but a few days ago the dog came inside and it freaked me out.
I told my husband he had to get rid of it now since he broke his promise and I didn’t trust him to keep it away from me anymore.
My husband doesn’t want to get rid of it because our son is very attached to it already and the dog is harmless according to him.
He wants me to let him take me around the dog so that I’ll stop being so scared of it but I’ve refused and told him it had to go.
We argued and he told me that if I wanted it gone, I would have to take it myself.
She spilled the beans.
My in-laws came to visit yesterday and my mother-in-law asked me if something had happened between us because I’m still angry at him and she noticed.
I told her about the dog and she told him off and said she taught him better than to traumatise his pregnant wife.
Now my husband is upset at me because he thinks I only told his parents to force him to do what I wanted and that we’d hurt our son if we got rid of the dog now.
AITA?”
And here’s what Reddit users said about this.
This reader thinks all of them SUCK.
Another Reddit user agreed wholeheartedly.
This individual thinks the husband is to blame.
Another reader responded to the previous comment.
And this person thinks the mom and dad are both selfish.
I think she needs to chill out…
