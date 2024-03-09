Restaurant Tells Customer That They Need To Charge Her $50 Because Her Friend Didn’t Show Up
by Laura Lynott
It’s so expensive to eat out that a lot of folk just aren’t doing it anymore and the restaurants are often taking deposits and card details because they are struggling during inflation too.
But what would you do if you legit make it to dinner, you try your best and you possibly even saved up for it, and then your friend pulls out last minute.
No big deal right, I’d seriously just eat alone. But this woman found out she was getting punished financially for her friend not turning up!
That’s about the time when I’m ordering a double!
@_philana told her followers on TikTok how even though she decided to stay on and eat at this New York restaurant solo, they still wanted to charge her card $50 for her no show friend!
“I’m looking at the menu and I tell them my friend’s not gonna make it,” she said. “The waiter comes over and before I put in my order, he tells me ‘You will be charged a $50 fee because your person didn’t show up.’
She pulls a face and frankly so would I! I’d also be walking out the door with my card!
But @_philana is obviously a nicer person than me!
She offered to buy the whole spread of food she and her friend were going to get and they STILL said they were taking the $50 off her card! Eh. What now?
She explained she would have spent $170 on that spread but the waiter responded, “Yeah, it will still be $50 extra.”
Wow.
But somehow she continues to go on to handle this gracefully and finally they restaurant relents but warns her not to do this again.
Eh, guys, she didn’t do anything but SERVE you up some manners!
Watch the full clip here:
@_philana_
#stitch with @Melissa and Rachel #nyc #brooklyn #nycrestaurants #brooklynrestaurants
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Two CAN play this game. I’m on this train!
Good call!
Exactly this!
Yeah, this rule is ridiculous.
Any restaurant that does this to their customers deserves to go out of business.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.