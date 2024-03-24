Rude Caller Insisted On Doing Things Her Way, So Call Center Worker Maliciously Let’s Her Have Exactly What She Asked For
by Matthew Gilligan
I tried to tell ya!
Have you ever said that to someone before after you tried to help them out…but they just wouldn’t listen?
It’s frustrating!
But all you can do is shake your head…
Check out what this person did with an unruly caller who didn’t want to listen to reason.
Don’t want to do it the right way, then wait longer than necessary.
“I work at a call center for my country’s military I’m not going to say which branch to keep things anonymous.
What I do most of the time is answer questions on how to submit their retirement applications in order to receive their pension on time.
Today the caller, whom I’ll call Major Karen, calls and out right demands the mailing address to send her retirement application.
Are you sure about that?
I started to tell her that it’s not a good idea to send it through the mail for a variety of reasons and to use the website.
However Major Karen cuts me off and said in a very passive aggressive tone that, “I’ve been doing it right for a while and it’s always broken. I WANT MY MONEY.”
Cue the malicious compliance!
You got it!
Instead of explaining all the things that could go wrong, I simply said “Okay.” I gave her the address and she immediately hung up.
Now Major Karen will not only have the risk of having her personal information lost in the mail but also have her paperwork sit on a desk where no one will touch it.
Ouch!
Meaning she won’t get the money on time.
All of this could’ve been avoided if she’d used the “broken” website.
If anyone asks, I tried to warn her, she refused to listen.”
I can wait…
In fact, I have all day!
