She Doesn’t Want To Take Her Stepson On A Family Vacation, But Someone Let Her Know They Think She’s Being a Jerk

AITA because I (38F) don’t want to take my stepson (9) on vacation?
“My husband (39) and I have been married for 5 years. We have two children of our own, both girls, aged 5 and 2.
I also have a son (10) from a previous marriage, but I was widowed.
My husband’s ex is barely involved in stepson’s life at all.
They got divorced when stepson was 2, and his ex wanted “a fresh start” so my husband did the decent selfless thing and had complete custody of their son, even though he’d wanted shared custody.
She had a plan.
I got a bonus at work and I really want to go on vacation with just MY family JUST once.
We’ve been on family vacations all together lots of times.
But just once I want to spend MY money going on vacation where I’m not looking after someone else’s kid.
I want the stepson to stay with his mom while we go on vacation. My husband sees my point of view and is okay with it.
I don’t think I’m being at all unreasonable.
Her mom really laid it all out there.
My mom found out what I was planning and says I’m being a complete jerk. These are the reasons why:
My mom says that if stepson’s mom isn’t properly involved in his life, I should be even more involved in his life to compensate (I think this is a completely unfair expectation).
She also says that I’m being a hypocrite taking my son, but I think that’s totally different because my son DOESN’T HAVE ANOTHER PARENT.
I’m all he’s got.
If stepson’s mom won’t take him just for once then obviously he’ll come on vacation with us.
But I don’t think I’m the jerk to ask if I can have a vacation with my own family just one time.
It’s not like I don’t like my stepson or something, he’s a nice kid, he’s just not mine.
AITA?”
