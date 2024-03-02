She Learned Her Mom Used To Snoop In Her Personal Things, So She Ruined A Wedding Anniversary Party Her Mom Threw For Her
Have you ever noticed that when some transgression happened a long time ago, people think you should be okay with it, even if you’ve only just learned about it for the first time?
Betrayals sting, even if you didn’t know about them at the time.
Recently OP’s mom wanted to take her and her husband out for their wedding anniversary.
Yesterday was my (36 F) wedding anniversary.
My mom wanted to treat me and my husband so we went to a restaurant. My sister and her young son also joined in. We adults had a few drinks and were laughing and having lots of fun.
Then the topic started of how i was secretly dating my husband before our marriage and how my mom found out.
Her mom was teasing her about secret love notes she had written way back when.
She had told me that she saw changes in my behaviour and suspected i was dating someone. But yesterday she mentioned she read a love note i had written which she read.
I don’t recall writing any love note to my husband during our dating period, we would majorly communicate on whatsapp.
Eventually it became clear that her mother had read it by snooping through her private messages.
My husband started teasing my mom that she was reading my private messages and mom kept quiet and smiling.
Initially i thought they were just joking but it soon dawned on me that my mom really read my private messages.
I felt very hurt betrayed and shocked. i was also irritated that my husband thought it was funny that my mom used to read my messages.
I didn’t find it funny at all, it upset me.
OP was appalled and ended the meal abruptly. Now, everyone thinks she’s overreacting.
We had finished the dinner and paid the bill by then so i ended the evening and made a move to leave. I was upset with my mom for reading my private messages and with my husband for thinking its funny.
My husband says im overreacting for something that happened years ago. My mom sent an apology message later.
Now i feel like i ruined the fun for everyone. AITA?
