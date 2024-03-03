She Skipped Out On A Date After Only 25 Minutes And Explains Why People Shouldn’t Waste Their Time
What was your shortest date ever? An hour? 45 minutes?
Well, a TikTokker named Fae might have all of us beat: she shared a video on TikTok and talked about a date that last only 25 minutes.
Fae said, “In telling this story to my friends, it’s become very apparent to me that not a lot of women realize if you don’t want to be somewhere, you can just leave.”
She told viewers that she met the man at a coffee shop at 7:40 pm and that by 8:12, she was “back in my own apartment, texting my friends.”
Fae said that the man seemed awkward and she thought he wasn’t too interested in hearing what she had to say.
Fae told viewers, “He was like, ‘Tell me about your trip,’ and then I was like, ‘You don’t care. Why would I do that?’”
And then the guy admitted that he didn’t care…
Wow!
Fae added, “I am telling you this story because I have heard so many people tell a similar version of this story except their version of this story does not end with, ‘And I got up and left, and I only wasted less than 30 minutes of [my] time’”.
She also said, “Their version of the story ends with, ‘and then this date continued on for three hours, and then he asked if he could take me home.’ … You don’t have to get that far. You can just leave.”
And with that, she was gone!
Here’s the video.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
This TikTokker likes to stick it out on dates.
One person used this tactic in another way…
And this person might have set a record…
It’s rough out there in the dating world, y’all.
But keep trying!
