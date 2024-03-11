She Went To Goodwill To Find Some Deals. She Got A Lot Of Weird Rules And Dirty Looks Instead. – ‘I didn’t know there was a whole culture.’
by Laura Lynott
It seems everywhere you go these days there’s rules on how to do things right and that’s even in a thrift store!
Forget the days when you could just walk into Goodwill and get a bargain and without zero hassle. It seems not only have prices shot up, but there’s also a system in place that’s not meant to be broken.
@cascleo told her followers on TikTok: “I have never gotten more dirty looks than when I went to the goodwill bins.”
The singer said she hadn’t realised that she’d just committed a thrift store cardinal sin by digging in to the bins too early!
“My friend takes me, and she doesn’t tell me that the goodwill bins have rules and like a whole culture,” she said.
The bins tend to be chock full of second hand clothes and the TikToker couldn’t wait to get her hands on some items.
“I’m ready to go rummage, it’s gonna be fun,” she said.
But as Goodwill staff took the large blue bins out and she stuck her hands in for a poke about, other customers gave her the evil eye!
“The glares. The side eyes,” she said, describing how the atmosphere instantly turned sour.
And then it dawned on her, she wasn’t meant to look in the bins before they crossed lines on the floor. Now that’s some rules right there. She was meant to wait for staff to blow a whistle!
It seems there isn’t always good will at Goodwill, if you get on the wrong side of the customers!
Watch the full clip here:
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Lol.
Got to paint the picture! Ha.
Some people are tired of the rules. Understandably so!
Well… at least we all know how to behave now… at Goodwill… lol.
