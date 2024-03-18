March 18, 2024 at 11:25 am

Shoppers Show That Marshall’s Yellow Tag Clearance Aisle Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be. – ‘A $3 trash can. Oh, it doesn’t work.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

A sale is always welcome if you’re out for a bargain, but what if the sale items are more like reject products you’d never want!

Two TikTokers went to Marshalls for a yellow tag clearance sale and were not impressed with what they claimed they found.

The viral TikTok post reads: “Shopping at Marshall’s yellow tag clearance…”

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

The two women claimed they spotted a face mask with “fungus” in it but it did look like that was the actual ingredients in the mask.

They then found a single crab earring, a broken trash can and out of date popcorn. Not much to go home with from that selection.

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

“A $3 trash can,” one woman said, lifting the lid awkwardly. “Oh, it doesn’t work.”

Picking up the crab earring – one of the women said: “So cute, oh there’s one missing.”

And at least they had fun, when looking at the popcorn they were never gonna buy!

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

The women might not have found what they want at the sale but they got a lot of love online!

Watch the full clip here:

@jennyy_sandoval

Marshals yellow tag clerance… we were disappointed 😪 #marshalls #marshallshaul #shopping #clearance

♬ original sound – Jenny

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Facemasks had her at hello!

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

Ladies getting love!

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

Ugh. Nasty!

Source: TikTok/@jennyy_sandoval

Better luck next time!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter