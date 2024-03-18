Shoppers Show That Marshall’s Yellow Tag Clearance Aisle Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up To Be. – ‘A $3 trash can. Oh, it doesn’t work.’
by Laura Lynott
A sale is always welcome if you’re out for a bargain, but what if the sale items are more like reject products you’d never want!
Two TikTokers went to Marshalls for a yellow tag clearance sale and were not impressed with what they claimed they found.
The viral TikTok post reads: “Shopping at Marshall’s yellow tag clearance…”
The two women claimed they spotted a face mask with “fungus” in it but it did look like that was the actual ingredients in the mask.
They then found a single crab earring, a broken trash can and out of date popcorn. Not much to go home with from that selection.
“A $3 trash can,” one woman said, lifting the lid awkwardly. “Oh, it doesn’t work.”
Picking up the crab earring – one of the women said: “So cute, oh there’s one missing.”
And at least they had fun, when looking at the popcorn they were never gonna buy!
The women might not have found what they want at the sale but they got a lot of love online!
Watch the full clip here:
@jennyy_sandoval
Marshals yellow tag clerance… we were disappointed 😪 #marshalls #marshallshaul #shopping #clearance
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Facemasks had her at hello!
Ladies getting love!
Ugh. Nasty!
Better luck next time!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.