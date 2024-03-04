Sister Doesn’t Want To Go To Her Pregnant Sibling’s Gender Reveal Party And Now There’s Bad Blood Between Them
AITA for telling my sister gender reveal parties are tacky and attention seeking?
“My sister (25f) has always been a bit of an attention seeker.
This has been going on for a while…
She would always announce her grades, new jobs, raises, etc. whenever the family was together.
It drove me nuts when she used to tell the entire family she got a 100 on her test in a class that we were taking together even though she knew I only got a C- or D+ and they would ask me how I did after her announcement.
She was always the golden child and I (26f) was the screwup.
We’re both pregnant right now, both of our first kids. She’s married with a great job and a house and I’m on my own in a studio right now.
She doesn’t want to deal with it.
A couple weeks ago I got an invitation to her gender reveal barbecue/pool party. I didn’t want to deal with her showing off to the entire family in front of me so I told her I won’t be coming.
She asked why so I told her that I didn’t want to deal with her friends and our family. She insisted it would be fun so I told her that gender reveal parties are tacky and I don’t want to deal with it.
It got pretty ugly…
She, again, insisted that it would be fun and just to think of it as a barbecue with colored cookies.
I snapped at her that I didn’t want to go to a stupid party to watch her show off to our family just like she did when we were younger.
She hung up on me and now our parents are upset at me for being rude to her.”
