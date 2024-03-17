SoFi Bank Froze Customer’s Account And Won’t Answer Her Questions. She Then Finds Out It Could Take Up To 4 Months To Fix The Problem.
by Ashley Ashbee
Few things are as stressful as financial issues. When a company is causing them, you want customer service to fix the situation.
But what if they don’t? Like many customers, TikToker @deannanann took to social media to explain what happened and try to help others from having to go through it with SoFi bank.
She tried several different things before making this video, but received no information or support on the matter.
“Every day that we call, we’re told the same thing…that the internal investigation is happening, and they have no information for us.”
Ugh! So frustrating!
But apparently this isn’t anything new…
“I’ve seen where people’s accounts have been frozen since September 2023. It’s now January and their accounts are frozen, which is sickening. It makes me super sick, because to think that we have access to no money until three to four months down the line…we’re not going to be able to live.”
I can’t imagine what this must feel like. So paralyzing.
“They don’t seem to care that we have bills to pay” she says, looking stressed out.
OP was already in a tricky situation financially and this has made it worse.
So she urges people to not use this bank.
Watch the full story here:
@deannanann
Day 6 of having access to no money due to @SoFi freezing our account and not providing us with a reason or any updates! Has this happened to you? Should i contact an attorney? #nightmare #sofi #psa #storytime #moneyFilesmoneyudent ttwitterday6 #attorneysoftiktok
She also made an update and said the freeze was finally lifted, and it happened because of automatic fraud prevention.
@deannanann
Replying to @Creole_love 79 SOFI UPDATE!! It took 8 days to hear from the internal fraud department, but our account is no longer frozen 🙌🏻#fyp #foryoupage #sofi #psa #storytime #update #frozen #banking #fraud #sofimoneymoves
People in the comments had a lot to say about this.
Apparently it is not uncommon.
I can totally understand why people were surprised this happens.
I loved seeing all the people giving her advice on how to advocate for herself!
Hmm. Not sure why so many commenters thought physical banks can’t freeze your account. They can!
This story is yet another reason to read the fine print of your agreement with banks.
Be careful out there, fam!
