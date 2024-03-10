March 10, 2024 at 1:48 am

Teenager Wants To Wear Full-Face Goth Makeup To A Wedding, But Her Father Won’t Allow It Because It’s Disrespectful

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Pexels

There’s a time and a place for everything

And that includes goth makeup!

And the teenager who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page asked readers if she’s out of line for wanting to go full King Diamond at a wedding.

Let’s see what she had to say…

AITA for wanting to wear my Gothic makeup at my stepmother’s wedding?

“I F(15) am going to my parents F(36) M(35) wedding in a couple of months.

My father brought up to me that I can’t wear my full-face goth makeup.

She’s not down with this.

I understand that it’s her wedding day and she wants things a specific way, but I don’t understand why I can’t wear my makeup.

My dad says it how she wants it to be for the pictures and such, and that it’s a ‘respect’ thing.

I should mention that they are very accepting of how I dress/present.

Which is why I was confused when he said that she didn’t want me to wear my makeup.

I’m not trying to get attention – that’s not my intention.

Hmmm…

I feel comfortable with how I dress and feel ‘at home’ with my makeup.

So I sort of feel like they’re restricting that for some pictures at the wedding.

But I could be wrong. AITA?”

Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.

One reader said she’s kind of an *******.

Another person said she’s an ******* and offered some wisdom.

Another Reddit user said she’s showing some promise here…

This person shared their thoughts on the situation…

To goth or not to goth…

That is the question!

