Teenager Wants To Wear Full-Face Goth Makeup To A Wedding, But Her Father Won’t Allow It Because It’s Disrespectful
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s a time and a place for everything…
And that includes goth makeup!
And the teenager who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page asked readers if she’s out of line for wanting to go full King Diamond at a wedding.
Let’s see what she had to say…
AITA for wanting to wear my Gothic makeup at my stepmother’s wedding?
“I F(15) am going to my parents F(36) M(35) wedding in a couple of months.
My father brought up to me that I can’t wear my full-face goth makeup.
She’s not down with this.
I understand that it’s her wedding day and she wants things a specific way, but I don’t understand why I can’t wear my makeup.
My dad says it how she wants it to be for the pictures and such, and that it’s a ‘respect’ thing.
I should mention that they are very accepting of how I dress/present.
Which is why I was confused when he said that she didn’t want me to wear my makeup.
I’m not trying to get attention – that’s not my intention.
Hmmm…
I feel comfortable with how I dress and feel ‘at home’ with my makeup.
So I sort of feel like they’re restricting that for some pictures at the wedding.
But I could be wrong. AITA?”
To goth or not to goth…
That is the question!
