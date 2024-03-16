‘These would be $20 on Amazon.’ – Savvy Shopper Shows How To Buy Beauty Projects On A Budget At Dollar Tree
by Ryan McCarthy
Speaking for most guys, I think we all were absolutely shocked when we heard the prices of most beauty products.
If you would have told me that nail polish was three dollars and a beauty blender was five, I would have believed you!
And with prices only continuing to increase every year, people have started hunting for discounts and cheaper options to stores like Sephora and Ulta.
One such person is TikTok user @paigeconstantino, who went to TikTok to share all of the great products you can find at the dollar store while sticking to your budget!
Check it out!
She starts off her video in what she says is the most underrated section of the dollar store: the beauty aisle!
“I have so many of these little drunk elephant dupe bottles, you can put whatever you want in there and it comes out just like the drunk elephant one!”
She pointed out that they have a killer nail section, from acetone to little clips to take off gel nail polish. “Or if you’re a DIY girlie, they have nail tips and a hundred pack of the clear ones!”
For those who love interesting and unique designs, she showed tons of different press ons with swirls, graphic patterns and even nail design stickers!
Moving on from nails, she says she always uses the Dollar Tree’s version of the trendy gua sha face shaper as a cute gift for people!
“I also always get my eyeshadow brushes from here, this little tiny one is perfect for eyeshadow, and these mini beauty blenders are perfect for getting the corner of your eye!”
For those switching between eye shadow colors, she recommends their shadow switching sponge, which she says would cost $20 dollars if you got it from Amazon!
She also highlighted (haha, get it. Like a make-up pun) the cream blushes the dollar tree carries from the brand Clean Beauty, and said they feel high quality.
“I highly recommend LA Colors if you’re getting into makeup. These are a great option if you wanna play around with color, and they also have a lot of neutral palettes.”
She moved on to the mini lip stains, which she had talked about in previous videos, and said they would change the life of any makeup user who tried them.
“People always sleep on the fake eyelashes. They have individuals and so many different lash types. If you go through eyelashes like crazy, Dollar Tree has so many great options.”
Finally, she went to the haircare section, which she said has so many hidden gems. “They always have so many cute claw clips, like you could easily find these at Target.”
She said for girlies with thick hair, they have the extra large ones, and she really recommends the fuzzy ones which she says people are always shocked to learn are from dollar tree.
“I use these hair clips every day when I do my makeup, and you can find them on Amazon for ten dollars. Just get them from dollar tree!”
For her last piece of advice, she said she stands by the slick back brush. “It is so good. You do not need the twelve dollar one!”
Who knew the dollar tree was such a gold mine for your morning routine?
Check out her hacks for yourself!
People were loving her bargain shopping, with this user saying it was perfect for younger kids obsessed with beauty products.
But most people said their dollar tree was not nearly as nice as her’s!
This user said the dollar tree near him doesn’t even have freezers, let alone some of these beauty products.
And finally, this user said some of her comparisons may have been a little generous!
It’s time to destigmatize Dollar Tree! Put your pride aside and save some money!
