TikTok Commends Moana Actress For Her Touching Interaction With A Disney Super Fan With Special Needs
Disney World is often called “the happiest place on earth”, and for good reason!
People of all ages and backgrounds flock there to experience the joy of our favorite movies and characters, especially the character actors who bring our favorite heroes and villains to life!
But in a video by TikTok user @magicwiththomas, an interaction between a character actress and a Disney fan with special needs has gone viral because of the grace and kindness she showed!
Check it out!
The video starts with Thomas seeing the Moana actress, who immediately recognizes him and greets him by name.
The two’s touching relationship had been documented in previous videos from Thomas.
And its clear that this actress was a cut above the rest, as she went above and beyond to give the boy an experience he would never forget.
However, while the actress is friendly with Thomas, she is also able to maintain her own boundaries and personal space.
For example, in his excitement Thomas reaches out and touches the actress right below her neck, prompting her to gently remove his hand and hold it within hers.
While Thomas clearly didn’t seem to mean anything malicious by his behavior, it still could have caused an unintentionally uncomfortable situation.
In this interaction, the actress showed her remarkable way of gently correcting the boy’s behavior that may have made her uncomfortable, without embarrassing the boy.
Especially with Thomas being such a die-hard Disney fan, its obvious he was over the moon getting to talk to her, and she was able to protect that joy without compromising her own comfort.
She asked him if he had gone on the teacups yet today, and checked in with him to see how he was enjoying the happiest place on Earth.
The two then posed for a picture together, which I’m sure is something Thomas and his family will treasure!
Throughout the whole interaction, she was able to treat him with kindness and dignity.
The internet commended her for not infantilizing Thomas, a harmful behavior that people with autism face from members of the public on a regular basis.
She ended their meeting by telling Thomas how good it was to see him again.
Its actors like these who go above and beyond that make Disney such a welcoming places for people of all ages and backgrounds.
I hope her boss saw this video and commended her on how she was able to make Thomas’ day in such a special way!
Check it out:
TikTok was impressed by the actress’ professionalism.
Others said physical touch was probably the way Thomas communicated and showed his level of comfort with others.
Many loved that the Disney character actors were so good at guiding their interactions with Thomas and other special needs individuals.
This user with autism loved seeing people react positively to those on the spectrum.
And this user noticed how she was able to establish an appropriate level of body contact with Thomas.
Sometimes we need videos like these to remind us that there are some people out there with a heart of gold!
