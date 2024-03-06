Tinder Has Plans To Incorporate ChatGPT Into Their Service, But It’s Not To Create AI Girlfriends
by Trisha Leigh
As if online dating wasn’t hard enough, now users are going to have to wonder whether or not the person you’re talking to is actually the one coming up with the witty banter on the other end.
Sounds fun, right?
Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, OkCupid, and Hinge recently announced a deal with OpenAI to use ChatGPT on its dating sites. Chief Technology Officer Will Wu confirmed this, but wouldn’t talk about the specifics of how it would be used.
“Integrating ChatGPT Enterprise into our workflow has been like adding a pinch of magic into our daily tasks. We’re not just talking about a productivity boost; this is full-on work culture revolution, supercharging our innovation engines.”
We do know that they intend to use the chatbot to help with coding, design, analysis, and building templates.
Apparently, it also writes press releases.
“I’m thrilled that Match Group matched with me. Together, we’re not just breaking the ice; we’re melting it, and reshaping the way work gets done.”
This shouldn’t be a surprise, perhaps, since dating sites have embraced AI since the beginning – some even offer AI girlfriends for those who would rather go that route.
On Tinder specifically, at least one man claims to have used AI to talk to 5,000 different women.
Another c-suite exec, Bernard Kim, made a statement that gives us a pretty good idea of where this is headed.
“I envision AI to be felt through the entire experience, influencing everything from profile creation to matching to connecting for dates. Literally everything.”
Good luck out there, people.
It’s about to get weirder than ever.
