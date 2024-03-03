March 3, 2024 at 3:37 am

Traveller Rents An Airbnb And Discovers Freaky Hidden Secrets The Owner Has Left Behind. – ‘The key to this box is hidden somewhere in the apartment…’

by Chris Allen

What in the wild world of escape room town is going on here.

But boy does it ever seem like each story of an Air BnB experience we hear about gets weirder than the last.

They really are hit & miss, aren’t they?

A host off their rocker, weird fees, even weirder rules;

it’s just a wild box of chocolates, as Mr. Gump might say.

Well one woman on TikTok is adding to the laundry list of weird.

She starts the video aimed at the floor, where she says “And I can feel a draft.”

Which leads her to pull back the thick rug, pointing to a hinge on the ground.

She says, “…and if I didn’t step here I would’ve never noticed”

Then she realizes that it might be connected to another oddity she had found.

“I thought it was some cute little gesture,” as she points to a lockbox with a message about a hidden key!

But wait! There’s more!

She then realized the strange handle safe she had seen on a door elsewhere in the apartment.

“Then there was this secret door with the padlock thing…”

Check out her epiphany here:

Let’s see if other folks were freaked out as well.

The top commenter feels like they’d seen this story before.

One person thinks they’ve solved all the strangeness.

But then doesn’t have an answer for the hidden prize.

One commenter hit the nail on the head here.

Ok, when’s checkout again?

