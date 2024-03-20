Waitress Shares The “Server Bits” That Always Work So Customers Tip Her 20% Or More. – ‘These are honestly just glorified dad jokes.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Some restaurant servers have the gift of gab and they love doing “bits” with their customers.
It’s a nice way to connect with the diners…and hopefully the charm rubs off and the server gets a nice tip at the end of the meal.
A waitress named Hailey shared a video on TikTok and opened up about the favorite bits she employs on the job while interacting with customers.
Hailey said, “These are my server bits that get me an immediate 20% tip. Number one: ‘Oh, you need some more Ranch? Yeah, let me go grab that for you real quick.’ I come back, they’re praying…as soon as they’re done praying, set that on the table. [I say] ‘Your prayers have been answered.’”
Hailey said that when she waits on a veteran, she thanks them for their service and then says, “I promise my service will be excellent today as well.”
She also said that when people who just came from church say that aren’t interested in margaritas, she replies, “Well, Jesus drank wine.”
Zing!
Melanie said she always asks if customers “hated” their food if they ate everything, and if they want water, she replies, “I’ll grab that water on the rocks for you right now.”
Her caption reads, “These are honestly just glorified dad jokes.”
Nailed it!
Sounds like it works!
Good for her!
