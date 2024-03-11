‘We got finessed.’ – Lowe’s Worker Saves A Customer From Buying A Scam Return That Would Have Cost Them A Lot Of Money And Time
by Laura Lynott
It’s unreal what some people get away with and that includes keeping items and falsifying returns.
Not only is it officially stealing but if another customer picks up that false return, they could also be left ripped off.
And that’s exactly what was about to happen, if it hadn’t been for one store worker.
@.itztonic said he works at Lowe’s and was trying to help a customer lift up boxes of porcelain flooring.
But he soon discovered something very wrong, when the packages were just too light!
He said: “I was helping a customer load up boxes of this flooring, and I picked one up, and I was like, this is pretty…pretty light, when porcelain is pretty heavy and dense, you know.”
Can you see where this is going? Pretty unreal. But read on.
He said: “So I decided to open it, and look what’s inside.”
The shop worker filmed the open boxes stuffed full of pieces of wood and certainly not porcelain flooring!
This customer was just saved from buying a pile of junk thanks to a hard-working staff member!
“We got finessed in returns,” he said.
It’s unreal that a people try to get away with stuff like this, but it seems to happen all the time.
Wow. Just wow.
Watch the full clip here:
