Woman Doesn’t Eat Before Her Aunt’s Wedding, And Ends Up Fainting During The Ceremony And Breaking The Photographer’s Camera
by Ryan McCarthy
There is literally nothing more dramatic than someone fainting.
For ultimate dramatic affect, you’d ideally have it be an old dignified woman, with a hand on her forehead, falling gracefully into a chaise lounge.
But really, anytime anyone faints it causes a big stir. So when someone faints during an important event, like say, a wedding? You know it’s about to go down.
Well sadly this user learned that the hard way, when she chose not to eat all day before a wedding, and fainted in the middle of the ceremony, breaking the photographer’s camera in the process!
When she woke up to the bride furious at her, she went to Reddit to see if she was in the wrong. Check it out!
AITA for fainting at my aunt’s wedding and ruining it?
I (21F) attended my aunt’s wedding a few weeks ago.
I was not part of the wedding, just a guest which I was fine with.
Before the wedding, everyone was advised to drink lots of water and eat beforehand because it was going to be extremely hot that day.
The wedding started at 5:00pm, and I had absolutely nothing to eat or drink up until then except maybe a granola bar because I was extremely busy that day.
Surprise surprise, OP began feeling a little off.
So when it was time for the wedding, I was already tired and hungry.
About thirty minutes into the wedding, (which was at a church btw), I was feeling uneasy and lightheaded so I excused myself to go to the washroom.
As I was walking, I got that feeling like I was about to collapse.
The next thing I can remember was coming to and see lots of people surrounding me including the bride and groom.
But as hard as you’re cringing now, get ready for the cherry on top of this sundae!
Apparently, when I fainted, I fell onto the photographer who was crouched down near me. Not only that, but he dropped the camera lens down and it broke.
To be honest I don’t even remember seeing the photographer but I may have been too dizzy or something to have seen him.
The wedding was a bit of a cheaper one, so the photographer was a family friend of the grooms who only had one camera with him.
The bride was just in tears that she won’t have any good pictures from her wedding.
Needless to say, the bride was not exactly pleased with OP in this moment.
The photographer insisted that he could drive home and grab a different one, but it would take too long.
The bride was indeed mad at me, but I feel it was a bit harsh as it was extremely embarrassing for me already.
Fainting never even crossed my mind as something that would happen at all. They did get pictures but they were on cellphones.
AITA?
Wow, I hope she kept the fact she hadn’t eaten all day to herself, because if I was that couple someone would have had to hold me back!
Fainting during the ceremony is bad enough, but fainting onto the photographer and breaking his camera? That’s something straight out of a movie!
Reddit was quick to inform OP that, yes, she was definitely in the wrong.
This user said he hoped that OP reimbursed the photographer for the equipment she broke.
This user said that even when they were part of the wedding party, they knew to fuel up before the ceremony.
But in a sea of YTAs, OP did have one or two defenders, who nonetheless still told her to apologize to the couple and the photographer.
But finally, this user said not only did she ruin their wedding, but also from her post its clear she didn’t feel that bad about it.
Maybe a wedding in the heat isn’t the best time to start intermittent fasting, people!
