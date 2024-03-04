Woman Let A Customer Check Out In Front of Her in Walmart And Almost Had To Pay For Her Items Because She Walked Out
by Matthew Gilligan
As the saying goes…people are strange…
And this story proves it!
A TikTokker named Nay shared a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about the STRANGE encounter she had at her local Walmart store.
Nay said that she was checking out at the store when she let an older woman behind her in line go in front of her because she only had two items.
She said, “I told her she can go ahead in front of me…and check out, ‘cause I had a whole cart full of stuff and you only got two things in your hand, and ain’t no point for me to wait.”
A cashier scanned the old woman’s items, bagged them for her, and the old woman began to walk out of the store.
Then the cashier started to scan Nay’s groceries.
Nay said, “I’m sitting there looking at the little total, and I’m like, ‘you only scanned one item, why my stuff’s already 40-something dollars?’ Tell me why this lady told the cashier lady that I was paying for her freaking items, and she done got me rung up for some wine and some barbecue sauce.”
She told the cashier about her concerns and the old woman was brought back to pay for her own items.
Nay said, “Do you know this lady had the audacity to call me rude? Because I ain’t wanna pay for her wine and barbecue sauce?”
The nerve of some people…
Here’s the video.
@supernovanb
Wally World is the Wild Wild West 😒😂 #walmartfinds
Now let’s see what people had to say about it.
There are shady folks everywhere out there!
Keep your eyes open!
