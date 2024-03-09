Woman Refused To Wear A Bra At Her Friend’s Wedding, And Now The Bride Is Upset That She Might Ruin Her Special Day
by Matthew Gilligan
A bra or no bra…
That is the burning question at the heart of this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Is this woman acting like a jerk?
Read her story below and see what you think.
AITA for not wearing a bra to my friend’s wedding?
“I 23F have small breasts. You can’t tell if I’m wearing a bra or not in most tops so when I can, I don’t wear a bra as I find them uncomfortable.
Her friend had a request for her.
My friend Kate 25F is getting married and asked me to be a bridesmaid.
I accepted and then she texted me privately to ask if I could wear a bra for her wedding as she doesn’t want me to flash someone.
I tried explaining to her that the bridesmaid dress she had picked out had full sleeves so you wouldn’t be able to tell as the material is also very thick.
They went back and forth…
Kate got really mad at me and my sister said maybe I should just suck it up and wear a bra.
I just find it to be a weird invasive question as you literally can’t tell if I had a bra on in the first place or not in that dress.
I’m sure no one over there is staring at my chest.”
Here’s how Reddit users reacted.
One reader thinks she needs to just wear a bra for her friend.
Another Reddit user said she’s acting like an *******.
This Reddit user reminded her that this is a formal occasion.
One reader shared a story.
And this person said they’d never do something like this.
Yeah… just wear the damn bra already.
It’s not your day!
