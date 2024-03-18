Woman Shares The Reasons She Loves Being Child-Free And Says Women Should Have More Of A Purpose Than Just Being A Mom
by Laura Lynott
There’s a growing number of people who are deciding not to have kids and a lot of them are saying it’s about climate change.
After all, that’s totally understandable – as we hurtle towards climate disaster and no one in power’s really taking enough action against the big polluters.
But, what about the girls who just wanna have fun and no tie downs. Well, what’s the problem there, nada. We were all born with free will and some of us are loving the ‘free’ bit.
@iamstephanienoble told her followers in a viral TikTok: “I’m child free by choice and everyone always says ‘What’s your purpose?’. My purpose is getting my nails done, going shopping, treating myself – look at this new bag…”
She added that she enjoyed: “Being sober, travelling, taking naps… I enjoy naps a lot.”
The content creator also told people not to ever tell her she didn’t have a purpose because this is exactly her purpose and she gave a good dose of swag with this post.
The post attracted so much attention, the New York Post contacted her.
She told the newspaper that being a mom is “the most important job in the world,” but that didn’t mean it was something every woman wanted to be.
Of course she’s right but why the reaction from people telling her she doesn’t have a purpose.
Moms are great and you’re blessed if you can be one but it ain’t for everyone.
Watch the full clip here:
@iamstephanienoble
Lack of purpose? WHERE? 💅🏼 #childfreebychoice #childfree #kidfreelife
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
Moms giving their support.
My heart. Sending love your way, lady.
Animals are the best, ladies!
Go live your life, gurls!