Woman Stains Her Boyfriend’s New Couch Because It’s That Time Of The Month, But When He Asks Her To Help Pay For The Cleaning She Refuses

AITA for ruining my boyfriend’s couch and refusing to pay for the damage?
I (21f) got covid for the first time over the summer and got pretty sick.
I didn’t have to go to the hospital or anything but I had a high fever and could pretty much only lie down in a dark room for two weeks and I needed assistance with walking.
I’ve recovered mostly but I’ve noticed my menstrual cycle has been off ever since. My first period post-covid came five days late and the next one was just a bit early.
I figured with the third one it might be okay again.
But OP soon realized she was mistaken during a movie night at her boyfriend’s place.
I was at my boyfriend’s (25m) apartment this weekend watching a movie with him. We were on his couch which has the really light beige fabric.
From the intro I feel like you can already guess what happened, but yeah I got my period unexpectedly and there’s now a red stain on his couch.
It had only been NINE days since the end of my last period so obviously I was not expecting this at all, even taking into account how irregular my cycle has been.
And once he realized what had happened, OP’s boyfriend was none-too-pleased.
My boyfriend was furious. He loves that couch and it’s still relatively new, like maybe a year and a half old.
He told me I should ”plug it up” all month long if I don’t know when I’m getting my period to prevent this from happening, but that sounds ridiculous to me.
Not only would that be uncomfortable for me to wear all month but it’s also very expensive and I don’t have the money for that.
He is now asking (more like demanding) me to pay for the professional cleaning services or an entirely new couch if they can’t get rid of the stain.
I’ve offered to look into alternative ways to get rid of it that are less expensive but he refused saying only a new couch or professional cleaning can make up for what I did.
Considering this was an accident, OP thought that was more than a little unfair.
I think it’s unfair because A) I didn’t do it on purpose, how the hell am I supposed to know my period would come weeks too soon?
And B) I’m a college student with practically no money whereas he has a well-paying job and could much more easily cover the cost of the damage.
His parents are on his side, my friends are divided. Two of them think I should pay for the cleaning services because it is my fault I wasn’t wearing a pad or tampon.
One friend thinks it’s not my fault and that I should dump my boyfriend because of his reaction.
I thought it wasn’t my fault but with the majority of people involved being on my boyfriend’s side, I’m very heavily doubting that now.
So AITA for ruining his couch and not paying for it?
