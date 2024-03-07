Woman Tries To Ban Her New Husband’s Son From Living With Them, Then Can’t Understand Why Her Husband Calls Her Unreasonable
by Ryan McCarthy
Blended families can often lead to tough situations as everyone gets used to living with each other.
Kids can often be resistant of their new parent, or sibling, and feel as if their other biological parent is being replaced in some way.
But in some cases, the parent is the barrier to peace, and needs a little lesson in maturity themselves.
Well unfortunately that was the case for this user, who tried to ban her stepson from living with her and her husband because according to her, he was too competitive with her son!
Check out the insanity for yourself!
AITA for not allowing my stepson (12M) to live with us?
I have two boys (10M and 5M), and I’m getting married in the next few weeks to my boyfriend who has a 12 son from a previous relationship.
My future husband’s son asked his dad if he could come live with us after we get married.
He says this is because he wants to experience a genuine family dynamic with parents and siblings, given that his biological parents never married anyone else.
My husband is on board with this idea, believing it would contribute positively to the boy’s personal growth.
But OP wasn’t as thrilled as her husband was about the proposition.
I expressed to my husband that I have reservations about having him live with us, based on observations during the weekends he spends at our place:
Firstly, he appears to have a strained relationship with my younger son. He rarely includes him in activities unless I specifically prompt him to do so.
When I ask him to assist the younger boy, such as accompanying him to the bathroom, he does so with obvious reluctance.
Not only this but OP then said the boy was *gasp* competitive with her older son! Lord have mercy!
Secondly, he displays an excessive competitive streak towards my older son.
He consistently aims to outperform him and even taunts him when he succeeds.
I find this overly competitive atmosphere uncomfortable. I desire my children to grow up in a nurturing and supportive environment.
And finally and most troubling of all to OP, her husband’s son had minor behavioral issues. Truly unacceptable.
The third and most significant concern is his academic and behavioral performance.
My boyfriend has informed me that his son has been struggling academically and has faced minor behavioral challenges.
I am concerned about his potential negative influence on my children, particularly my older son.
Shockingly, OP’s husband said that this was the behavior of… your average child.
My husband dismisses these concerns as typical for his age, believing that with our guidance, he could improve.
I sought advice from my mother, and she disagrees with me, asserting that providing a united family environment could greatly benefit my stepson.
Both of them label my reasons as unreasonable.
AITA?
So basically, OP will only accept the kid if he’s a perfect angel/emotionless robot? And I guess her kids have absolutely no behavioral issues, as well.
Reddit was all over this clueless Mom, with this user asking if she would kick her own children out for displaying the same behavior.
Many said the problem was clearly on her end, and not the poor kid.
And this user said the dynamic between the three kids sounded like every brother relationship ever.
This user asked how the relationship was supposed to get any better if OP banned her stepson from seeing them?
And finally, this user said it was all the more heartbreaking considering the kid obviously wanted to be a part of his Dad’s family.
Sounds like OP has some serious soul searching to do before blending her and her husband’s family!
