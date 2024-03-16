Woman Tries To Scam DoorDash Out Of A Free Meal, But She Didn’t Think The Driver Would Come To Her Work To Confront Her
As someone who delivers for DoorDash, I’ve run into my fair share of scammers.
You’ll drop their food off for them exactly like they asked you to, and 10 minutes later get a notification that they reported they never got their order.
And while this may seem harmless, it actually can lead to DoorDash terminating the driver’s account if it happens more than once!
There were so many times I wanted to go back and knock on their door, and ask them why they thought it was okay to jeopardize my job so they didn’t have to spend $20 for their McDonalds.
Well today I got to live vicariously through TikTok user @meltedsoup_, who went back to confront a TJ Maxx worker she delivered to who told DoorDash she never received her food!
Check it out!
Mikayla’s video opens at the scene of the crime: TJ Maxx, and is captioned “When you are a 5 star dasher and someone says ‘food never arrived’ on a ‘hand it to me’ order.”
For those who don’t know, selecting “hand it to me” makes it much easier for people to falsely report their order, because the dasher doesn’t have to take a picture of the food being dropped off.
And Mikayla wastes no time standing on business in the TJ Maxx, “Hello? I delivered food to you earlier and you said that you didn’t get it, and now I have a contract violation.”
But this worker has a suspicious excuse at the ready for Mikayla, “Oh… I don’t know. My friend, cause my name is Jaleighah and my friend she ordered it for me. So I’m not too sure…”
Seems a little fishy to me, and Jaleighah isn’t doing herself any favors with the guiltiest look of all time plastered on her face.
“I could call my friend because that is weird.”
This ‘friend’ seems like quite the prankster! Ordering food for someone else and then mysteriously refunding it, you know, normal friend behavior.
But Mikayla isn’t letting this scammer off the hook, “Okay, so confirming that you did get it though, right?”
Jaleighah says yes she did, but reminds Mikayla that her unnamed friend was the one who refunded her.
“My friend ordered it for me. I don’t know. She might have refunded you or something.”
Is it just me, or would you be mad if your friend scammed your delivery driver? Miss Jaleighah does not seemed the least bit pressed.
Check it out for yourself!
@meltedsoup_
when you are a 5 star dasher and someone says “food never arrived” on a “hand it to me” order #doordash
Reddit was glad to see Mikayla stick up for herself, and many thought Jaleighah looked like she was being a little less than honest.
This user asked the question that was on all of our minds.
And this commenter pointed out how many times her “friend” was brought up in a 30 second video.
This user said Mikayla was trying to make a living the same as her, and to scam her shows how scummy she is.
And finally, this user thought it was hilarious how you could actively see Jaleighah trying to think of something to say!
Before you try and get yourself a free dinner, remember that its someone’s job you’re playing with!
