Student Uses RA’s Own Line Against Him After Getting Him Fired For Misconduct In An Epic Story Of Revenge
by Ryan McCarthy
College kids are united in their hatred of many things: dorm laundry machines, 101 professors, noisy dorm neighbors, etc. The list goes on and on.
But there is nothing, and I mean nothing, that we hate like an RA. In fairness, some of them can be really cool, but there are a couple of stinkers that ruin the whole position for all students.
Because of this, there is nothing more satisfying than seeing an RA get what they deserve.
And luckily for us, this user’s story is just that, when after an RA tricked him and ratted him out for drinking, he had the pleasure of using his own words against him after getting him fired!
Check it out!
Got My Freshman Dorm Leader Fired a Year After he Called the Cops on Me
I first got to college my freshman year and met the Dorm Leader (RA at most schools).
Like most colleges, the Dorm Leader was the upperclassman that lived in the dorms and monitored the freshman halls.
My dorm leader’s name was Julio, and at first, he seemed like a nice dude that minded his own business. He said he would stay out of everyone’s business if we would stay out of his.
Also, he tried to be the “cool dorm leader” and always mentioned to me about how he drank tons of alcohol his freshman year in the dorms.
He gave off the impression he really didn’t care if we ever drank in our dorm rooms but to just keep it on the low if we did.
I really didn’t drink much at all, but I appreciated the fact he seemed pretty normal and didn’t try to rat on kids.
But unfortunately for OP, the “cool Julio” didn’t last for very long.
During the last week of October of my freshman year, I had one of the hardest weeks of my academic career.
I was a biochemistry major taking some pretty tough classes and had three exams that week.
At the end of the week, a friend I had recently made down the hall invited me to his dorm room to watch an upcoming NBA game.
As we were watching the game, he had a bottle of vodka and gave some to the guys in the dorm.
Being a naive and stupid freshman kid just trying to make some friends, I took one shot of vodka and continued to watch the game.
To be fair, finding people drinking in the freshman dorms is about as common as finding people studying in the campus library!
As we’re watching the game, one of the guys in the dorm spills a bottle of soda and rushes to the bathroom to grab some paper towels.
As he walks out of the dorm room, Julio walked by and noticed the bottle of vodka.
He laughed and said something of the sorts of “I remember when I was a freshman haha – just try and keep it down.”
We thanked him and told him to have a good night – it seemed like a normal conversation and nothing out of the ordinary.
But a little while later, they learned Julio was not as okay with their antics as he had seemed.
30 minutes later we hear a knock on the door and two policemen showed up with breathalyzers.
They told us they had received a complaint from Julio about underage drinking and a party being thrown in the dorm room.
Remember, it was three guys watching a Lakers game on a Thursday night at 8pm…I ended up getting a Minor in Consumption charge for blowing a .02.
I had to do twenty hours community service, a reflection journal, and appear to the judicial affairs center at my college about my supposed drinking problem.
I’m not blaming the officer for giving me a ticket.
But I was pretty upset that Julio, who always talked about getting trashed freshman year in his dorm, called the police right after he essentially gave us the OK for the night.
And soon OP had a chance to confront Julio about his sudden change of heart.
A few weeks later I see Julio and straight-up asked him why he decided to rat me out.
Specifically, I asked why he didn’t just tell me to head back to my dorm if he had a problem with the alcohol instead of calling the police right after our conversation.
He responds word for word with “You made a decision and had to suffer the consequences of that decision.”
After that incident, I never really talked to him but he always tried to be buddy-buddy when he saw me in the hallway.
But things were looking up for OP as he went into his sophomore year of college.
Anyway, I eventually leave the dorms and move off campus for my sophomore year. I had decided to rush a fraternity my freshman year and ended up meeting some really nice guys.
I have never been the fraternity type, but I went to a smaller college where fraternities are a lot different than most places.
During the second semester of my sophomore year, my fraternity was taking a new pledge class.
One day I received a text from Julio, “One of the guys pledging your fraternity has been caught dealing alcohol to another freshman in the dorms. I thought I would let you know.”
Turns out Julio was the dorm leader for a freshman pledging my fraternity and ratted him out to judicial affairs as well.
Thinking the term “dealing alcohol” was the lamest/funniest thing I have ever heard, I sent that to our fraternity GroupMe and everyone laughed about it.
But when the freshman had his own meeting with Judicial Affairs, OP learned a very “interesting” piece of information.
In his meeting with judicial affairs, the kid pledging our fraternity told the Judicial Affairs guy that his dorm leader had texted me about the charges pending against him.
Apparently, it’s a huge violation to discuss pending charges against a freshman in your dorm to a third party.
The judicial affairs guy told him that if he could prove Julio was discussing this charge with a third party (aka me), he would receive severe sanctions.
Basically, if I sent that text to the judicial affairs people, Julio would be in a boatload of trouble…so I sent the text that night to the judicial affairs people.
And when he saw Julio later that year, OP had the chance to turn his own words against him.
Nearing the end of the school year in my sophomore year, I saw Julio at the dining hall and came up to speak to me.
He tells me how he knows I was the one the ratted him to judicial affairs.
How he ended up getting fired from his dorm leader position, lost the scholarship money his dorm leader job provided him, and overall how shitty his life has been since he got fired.
After going through his entire sob story he asked me,
“Why did you do that? This could have been handled completely differently. I didn’t have to get fired and I could have kept my scholarship money.”
I look at him dead in the eye for what seemed like 30 seconds and say,
“Julio, you made a decision and had to suffer the consequences of that decision.”
Its moments like these that bring a tear to every former college kid’s eye. A strike back against every noise violation, surprise room check, and citation ever issued to us.
Really RA’s are usually super nice, but its the snide ones like Julio that really ruin their reputation entirely.
Reddit had some things to say…
This user had her own story of dealing with a hypocritical RA.
This Kiwi user couldn’t imagine the strict drinking culture we have in America.
And finally, this user said maybe if Julio had helped others out a little, they wouldn’t have been so quick to throw him to the wolves!
A lesson learned. There are two things no one likes in this world. A rat, and an RA.
But really, what’s the difference?!
