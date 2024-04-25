A Landlord From Their Past Screwed Them Over, So They Returned The Favor 10 Years Later When A Lawyer Revealed His Shady Business Practices
by Matthew Gilligan
Woof!
That’s all you can say when you have to deal with a horrible landlord…
UNLESS you get a call from a lawyer, and then it’s vengeance time, baby!
Take a look at how this person finally got revenge on a no-good, horrible landlord from their past.
10 years later I got revenge on my horrible landlord.
“Landlord was a childish jerk to all of us.
He had us sharing with 4 other people and charged us double while his spoiled son and girlfriend lived rent free.
They got a random call…
A few months ago, I had a lawyer contact me and ask if I remembered renting there, and if I’d testify against him.
Turns out, he wasn’t the true owner of the property.
His brother bankrolled all of the properties he told us “he owned” and in turn, the landlord was supposed to remodel on time and stay on budget to get the houses sold.
Instead, he lived on and wasted the money his brother gave him, and pocketed all of the rent without his brother’s knowledge.
It was time to show this guy what was up.
His face went white when he saw me.
And I tripped his lawyer up who asked me two weak questions then said he didn’t have any questions for me.
As I left the courtroom, I saw him from the corner of my eye sneer as I walked past and he very loudly called out to me a sing song voice BYE SARA right in front of the jury.
Today I learned he lost the entire case.
Petty Revenge activated.”
What a jerk!
He got what was coming to him!
