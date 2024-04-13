A Stuck-Up Customer Demanded She Call Him “Doctor,” So She Put Him In His Place In Front Of Everybody
by Ryan McCarthy
I’m sure we all had a teacher at some point who was particularly stubborn about being addressed as Dr. So-and-so, not Mr. So-and-so.
And I’m sure our memories of that teacher are…. let’s just say not the fondest.
I mean, from the way they acted you’d think their doctorate would have burst into flames if one person dared address them as “Mr.” or “Mrs.”!
And of course, it was the teachers who actually were worth their salt that didn’t mind being addressed as whatever, even with their P.H.D.
So I think we all will enjoy this user’s story, where she left a doctor who was trying to condescend her speechless by telling him that he wasn’t her doctor, and she wasn’t addressing him as such!
Check it out!
You’re not MY doctor.
Years ago I used to work as a pharmacy tech for a major retail pharmacy.
Occasionally, we’d have to deal with patients that also happen to be doctors who believe they deserve VIP status.
These are the kind of people that think that going to school for a long time means the should be held at a higher regard compared to others.
But one doctor in particular really worked OP’s nerves.
This one particular doctor (we’ll call him Dr. Smith) came in one day and while ringing him up he balked at the price of the prescription.
Typically prescription copays were even in the dollar amounts but this was not.
Given that this was early in the year and the price was what it was I posited that he was seeing his insurance deductible being added into the copay price.
This was a typical issue we would see at the start of every year because many people don’t know how their insurance plans work.
And Mr Smith rudely told OP that there was no way this was his deductible.
He insisted that it was not his deductible and the insurance must have not been billed.
I showed him the confirmation of insurance billing/approval and the price breakdown. He wasn’t having it. Cue the following dialog:
“I’m sorry Mr. Smith. If you want to call your insurance company to get more information you can but I can assure you the billing was performed correctly.”
“That’s DOCTOR Smith!”
“You’re not my doctor…”
MIC DROP! And suddenly the big bad doctor had lost all of his nerve!
A silence fell in the general vicinity. Pills stopped being counted, bags stopped being packed.
I didn’t break eye contact, his wavered.
I don’t know how many times in his life he tried to pull that card on people in order to assert some misguided sense of dominance, but he found out that day that it was all an illusion.
He pulled out his credit card, paid, mumbled something unintelligible, and left visibly embarrassed.
Just because you’re a doctor doesn’t mean you know better than other people at their own job!
Clarifying with OP just to make sure would have been okay, but being a straight up jerk isn’t, no matter how many years of school you went to!
Reddit was all for putting this jerk in his place, with this user saying the doctors he knows actually prefer not to use their title in public!
And this user said there was a similarly terrible teacher at her children’s school who demanded people call her doctor.
And this guy told the story of a doctor he knows, who is probably the least “doctory” doctor there is!
Another user shared that a teacher of hers even demanded her SIXTH-graders address her by “Dr.”
Finally, this user said it was always the best teachers who were fine with their students calling them by any name, even if they did have a doctorate.
Get off your high-horse!
The only place it matters is if you’re a doctor is in a hospital!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.