Tenant Filmed A Confrontation She Had With Her Landlord After He Took $1,700 Out Of Her Deposit
There are a lot of shady landlords out there and a tenant named Nicole thinks hers was one of the bad apples.
That said, was he wrong for taking a big chunk of her deposit?
Nicole posted a video that showed her confronting her landlord, Ben, about him taking $1,700 out of her $3,000 security deposit.
In the video, Ben said that the apartment wasn’t up to snuff when Nicole moved out.
Nicole responded by saying, “It’s just not true, Ben. And I think that you know that, because it’s just false, and I’ve been in other apartments that you own and they’re not in the best condition.”
Nicole took issue with some of the charges that came out of her security deposit including $1,000 for some painting and $350 for new shower curtains.
@opalnea
When the rich robs the poor! #housingcrisis
Nicole posted a follow-up video and showed people the photos she took before she moved into the apartment.
@opalnea
When the rich robs the poor! Part 2 (photos of before and after) Stay tuned for parts 3, 4, 5(?) for rest of my convo with Ben and how I took them to small claims court. #housingcrisis
Here’s some more footage of her encounter with the landlord.
@opalnea
Part 3. Sorry for the late post, some of the harassment I was getting from people was getting to be a lot so I took a short break from Tiktok. Despite the hateful comments, I still feel compelled to finish posting the highlights from my conversation with Ben and my process of taking him to court because I think its a conversation we need to be having. A lot of people are experiencing the enormous power imbalance between renters and landlords and we have the right to publicly discuss our experiences. If this pushes you to feel so much anger that you need to attack us, maybe ask yourself what it is that you feel is being threatened? #housingcrisis
And she posted yet another video talking about taking Ben to court.
@opalnea
How I took my landlord to small claims court after he took $1760 from my $3000 security deposit #housingcrisis
One viewer is taking the landlord’s side.
Another TikTokker said people need to take pics of their place when they move in.
And this person is also on the landlord’s side.
