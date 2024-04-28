Dairy Queen Customer Speaks Out About How Expensive Blizzards Are These Days. – ‘A mini Blizzard was $8.90.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Prices continue to go UP, UP, UP…
But say it ain’t so!
Blizzards are now too expensive?!?!
According to a woman who posted a video on TikTok, the answer is a resounding YES.
A customer posted a video at a Dairy Queen restaurant and zoomed in on the prices of the menu…and it wasn’t pretty.
A mini Blizzard was $8.90, a small was $9.59, medium $9.89, and a large Blizzard was going for $10.29.
Yikes!
The text overlay on the video reads, “When did DQ become so expensive??? It was $20 for TWO SMALL BLIZZARDS.”
In a comment, the ice cream lover said this took place at a Dairy Queen location in the Bay Area in California.
Here’s the video.
And here’s what folks had to say.
This individual made an observation.
This TikTokker shared the prices by them.
Another viewer made an accurate comment.
That’s a bummer…
It’s gonna be a long summer…
