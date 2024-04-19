April 19, 2024 at 10:38 am

Woman Uses Her EBT Card To Reward Herself At Starbucks And Folks Are Shaming Her For It

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_

Food stamps are vital for people who need them and there’s absolutely no reason why people who do shouldn’t get treats once in a while!

In our lives we are all at risk at one time or another of losing a job, or winding up in a situation where we need a little help and there’s no shame in that.

If it was you, would you want to feel guilty about every little purchase?

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_
So, when food-stamp user @imjingerwithaj_ showed her followers how she could buy a Starbucks coffee with stamps, people should have cheered.

The woman visits a Target Starbucks and shows how it accepts her EBT card – Electronic Benefits Transfer card – a modern type of food stamps.

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_

“Did you know that if you go into a Target or a Publix or whatever type of store like that, that has a Starbucks inside, you can use your food stamps to get Starbucks?”

The influencer then orders a grande iced peach green tea made from lemonade and lite ice.

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_
She seems admirably resourceful; she makes her own jewelry and has penned two e-books, including a cookbook, ‘Spice Up Your Life.’

Loving this clip. This information is so vital for helping break stigma!

And she’s slaying all day long.

Watch the full clip here:

@imjingerwithaj_

I added dragonfruit inclusions on top too 🥰

♬ Imjingerwithaj_ – Jinger Elizabeth

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

This is… eh… wrong.

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_

Not everyone knows what they’re talking about.

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_

Love is needed, y’all!

Source: TikTok/@imjingerwithaj_

Everyone needs a Starbucks once in a while.

It can get you through those rough days and onto the next.

