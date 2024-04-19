Woman Uses Her EBT Card To Reward Herself At Starbucks And Folks Are Shaming Her For It
by Laura Lynott
Food stamps are vital for people who need them and there’s absolutely no reason why people who do shouldn’t get treats once in a while!
In our lives we are all at risk at one time or another of losing a job, or winding up in a situation where we need a little help and there’s no shame in that.
If it was you, would you want to feel guilty about every little purchase?
So, when food-stamp user @imjingerwithaj_ showed her followers how she could buy a Starbucks coffee with stamps, people should have cheered.
The woman visits a Target Starbucks and shows how it accepts her EBT card – Electronic Benefits Transfer card – a modern type of food stamps.
“Did you know that if you go into a Target or a Publix or whatever type of store like that, that has a Starbucks inside, you can use your food stamps to get Starbucks?”
The influencer then orders a grande iced peach green tea made from lemonade and lite ice.
She seems admirably resourceful; she makes her own jewelry and has penned two e-books, including a cookbook, ‘Spice Up Your Life.’
Loving this clip. This information is so vital for helping break stigma!
And she’s slaying all day long.
Watch the full clip here:
@imjingerwithaj_
I added dragonfruit inclusions on top too 🥰
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
This is… eh… wrong.
Not everyone knows what they’re talking about.
Love is needed, y’all!
Everyone needs a Starbucks once in a while.
It can get you through those rough days and onto the next.