Angry Parents Want The School To Pay $800 To Replace Their Kid’s Phone, So The District Maliciously Complied And Sent Them A Bigger Bill For The Kid’s Destructive Behavior
by Ashley Ashbee
This case reminds me of something that would play out in an episode of Judge Judy.
I feel a bit smug because I was a goody two shoes kid and would never have been in this situation like this one with a phone needing to be replaced because of violence!
There are some legal grey areas here, so let’s dig in.
“You better pay for my son’s phone!”? Sure thing, I’ll send you a bill…
A security guard and 34 other students witnessed this kid take his phone aggressively out of the teachers’ hand and subsequently launch it across the room.
It was 100 percent the students’ fault.
Very naive wishful thinking, especially from a school!
Administration was willing to drop it and move on, hoping that the family of this student would do the same.
That was definitely not the case.
The parents of the phone-thrower demanded that the teacher (me, OP) pay for this phone, saying “You better pay for my son’s phone!”
Here’s where it gets a little unclear who is legally responsible, but the district and administration held there own.
The district has come to the conclusion, after investigating the incident, getting statements from students/witnesses/me/security, etc., that it was the students’ fault that the phone flew in the air.
The district agreed, however, to pay for the students’ phone, as it was technically in a teacher’s possession when it got damaged. It was an iPhone 12, so the check was probably around the area of $800.
Then administration did them one better by also sending the parents a bill for the window, to the tune of $1678 dollars.
It wasn’t a typical window, nor is it easy to replace. Once the teacher let go of the phone it was in the students’ possession, so now it’s the students’ fault.
Good! Bad actions should have consequences. If the parents didn’t understand this, no wonder their kid is a problem.
Doing some quick math, it looks like they’re paying $800 something dollars either way!
Plus the student is in ISS for destruction of school property.
Let’s see if people agreed with how this was handled.
This commenter thinks the amount expected is unfair. Phones depreciate in value very quickly.
Interesting. The lesson needs to be about other damage, as well. Accountability across the board is so important.
I doubt this would happen. Maybe peer pressure in the community and awkwardness during Parent Teacher Night are a good enough incentive to pay.
This sounds way better for their mental health. Also, why not bring back pay phones in case kids need to call home?
I remember how strict my school was about tech! I think it was better. We actually talked to each other at lunchtime.
Hold your ground when someone owes you something, but lead with facts.
