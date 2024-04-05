April 5, 2024 at 10:41 am

Bo Burnham Was This Guy’s High School Bully, And His Video Is A Must Watch

by Chris Allen

High school bullying is just a tale as old as time.

And even older than organized schooling; it’s an unfortunate by-product of kids just being together.

One bad apple makes life difficult for another.

But what if that bad apple is now a famous comedian?

One guy named Connor, recalls now his time as a freshman in high school, with Bo Burnham.

He explains that it really started when he was a freshman and Bo was a senior.

“So Bo and I did theater at St. John’s Prep, which is an all boys Catholic high school.”

Oh yeah. There was probably a ton of bullying going on there.

He then points out Bo and himself in the theater picture.

He continues, pointing at a picture of himself as a freshman.

“I also looked like this and was trying way too hard to be his friend, so you can understand why he would hate me.”

Connor then recalls a story that still sticks with him,

“One day at rehearsal I was talking about this girl that I liked and Bo turned to me and said ‘You know you like guys, right?”

HEYYYY. That’s…not….hold on, he was right though…

You gotta check out his funny video here:

Oh Bo I didn’t 🥴#boburnham #phoebebridgers #tbt #storytime #fyp #foryou #grammys

Now let’s see how folks landed on this one.

That line was a winner for 46,000 people, too.

Another commenter thought he handled it all really well.

Couldn’t agree more.

While one TikToker helped put it in perspective.

Really great to see that he’s well-adjusted.

Ohhhh freshman bully stories.

