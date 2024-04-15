Childhood Buddy Decided To Pull A Prank On Him In 4th Grade. He Proceeds To Spend The Rest Of His Life Getting Hilarious Payback.
by Chris Allen
This is absolutely amazing.
The dedication. The execution. The…remembering.
I mean it borders on downright obsessive compulsive, but it’s SO DELICIOUS.
Those hairs that turned from brown to gray: they never stood a chance.
This is a fantastic short story about endless payback.
Mess up my hair in 4th grade, I will mess yours up for life.
So in 4th grade a buddy of mine decided that on Friday the 13th he would mess up my hair while saying “la machine!”
He then explained that he had no choice, because it was Friday the 13th.
I can’t say it bothered me but I decided that I would find a way to do that to him on Friday the 13th from then on.
The payback was immediate, and never-ending.
We live states away from each other now and I still will contact one of his friends or wife or neighbor and ask them to mess up his hair on Friday the 13th.
We’re 52 now and I still manage to get someone to mess up his hair every Friday the 13th (I’ve missed a few to his delight).
This little anecdote about this version is just downright applause-worthy.
The best one involved me calling his neighbors one at a time with numbers I found by googling the names I found on the counties plat maps.
I happened to find a guy that was going to a dinner party with my old friend that evening and had him mess up his hair mid dinner party while saying “la machine- says hi!”
Whoever la machine is, I don’t ever wanna meet him.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
HAIRSTYLE. HITMAN.
That should be his nickname from now on.
Another person agreed, that day must have been pins & needles!
This person was me.
Another person was just astounded at the wholesomeness of it all.
The Hairstyle Hitman strikes again.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · elementary school, FUNNY, grade school, petty revenge, picture, prank, reddit, school, top