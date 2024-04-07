Co-Workers Didn’t Pay Them Back for Coffee, So They Decided To Take Their Orders And Not Come Back With Anything
by Matthew Gilligan
One and done, baby…
That’s my motto when it comes to people paying me back.
If you stiff me, I won’t be doing you any more favors…
And it sounds like this person is on the same page as me.
Check out what happened to them.
No one paid me back so now I lie.
“I go to Dunkin’ Donuts before work almost every morning.
The other day, someone asked me to get them something and apparently that had lead to them telling everyone that I was going on a dunkin run.
They did a good deed.
So I spent $30 on everyone’s dunkin. I get to work and have to hound a few people down for money and they say they will get me tomorrow, blah blah blah.
And the people who did pay me, didn’t pay me back all the way (their total was $4.25 and they would give me $4).
At the end of the day, I only got back $14.
Time to spill the beans…
So, I’ve been switching between getting dunkin for only my close friends. who I know will pay me back, while asking people if they want something and not coming back with it, but coming back with my own dunkin.
Or I straight up tell people that specific people ruined it for them so I’m not going anymore.
Someone called me petty for it but I don’t care.”
That’ll show them!
