Costco Customer Angry When An Employee Refused To Give His Kid An Energy Drink Sample, But People Are Defending The Worker
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m pretty sure that some people go to Costco just to get samples.
So you can understand why the man who shared this video on TikTok was upset about an experience he had with a Costco worker.
His name is Moonie and he wasn’t too happy when the employee wouldn’t hand out samples to children.
The item in question was an Alani Nu Energy drink and the worker wouldn’t give a sample to Moonie’s young son.
The woman said she’d only give the sample to adults and the energy drink was “not for children.”
The man seemed perturbed by the exchange.
The text overlay on his video read, “Costco shutting the kids down.”
Here’s the video.
Now let’s see what people had to say.
This viewer thinks she did the right thing.
Another individual agreed.
And this person sounds like they’re OVER IT.
Roasted!
Real talk… kids should not be getting energy drinks samples.
