Testy Couple Fail To Communicate About Trip Planning, Then Get Mad At Each Other When Neither Of Them Gets What They Want
by Chris Allen
Couples who don’t communicate? I mean… what’s the point of being in a relationship if you can’t tell the person closest to you about what’s in your head?
Unfortunately this is all too common. So we’ll add another story to the bad communication pile.
Let’s go!
AITA for refusing to go on a trip my wife undercut me on?
For some context, my Wife (36F) and I (38M) have two kids (F6, M8).
This whole thing starts back around Thanksgiving when my wife told me that the kids had wanted to go to Great Wolf Lodge, and that it could be a nice gift trip for Christmas.
Ok so OP made the finances (and the dirty factor) known off the top, that this trip was not feasible.
Immediately, I made it very clear that I was against that, primarily for two reasons.
That place is dirty as f***. Pretty much every story I have heard from friends and family about that place involves the kids coming home sick.
It’s also super expensive. Rooms go for at least $400. And that’s not including meals, snacks, souvenirs and whatever else, all also at a premium.
He mentions a minor red flag about the wife only having access to the Amazon account.
Odd.
But moving on.
Oh wait she booked the trip.
As the month continues to roll by, her & I continue to plan presents for the kids. She had never said anything more to me about it, so I figured she had decided against it (the presents were ordered by her bc the Amazon Prime is on her account, but I knew what she was getting.)
Anyways, on the 16th, she let me know that she had booked the trip.
Then he lists off the litany of excuses (valid or not) about why this is not happening.
I immediately asked her why she had gone against me & she said that the kids wanted it and that it would be fun. I told her that we really couldn’t afford it.
Especially being last minute and over New Years (I already had taken the week between Christmas and New Years off), with inflation (we’re both making pretty much the same as pre-pandemic when you adjust for inflation), plus helping to pay my mother’s hospital bills from this fall, and she said we would figure it out.
So he just…dipped out?…
I had also been planning to surprise her by taking her out to a nice dinner and drinks on NYE, and had even let our baby-sitter know and put in a reservation at her favorite nice restaurant, both of which I had to cancel.
I have decided that I will not be going and have told my wife as such. I have also told the kids and when they asked me why I told them that it was a work conflict, as to not worry them.
If ever there was a story deserving of that ol’ ESH vote, this was it.
And one person even leaned it a bit in the YTA variety.
Another person dropped the same vote on there.
This person basically said…’where was the communication?’
Hey look, another commenter with the same vote, also ragged on OP.
Have fun kids! See ya when you’re back I guess or whatever!
